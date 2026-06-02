Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the technology company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.12.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded up $14.15 on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 106,917,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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