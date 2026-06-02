Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPE. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.12.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded up $14.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,917,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,974. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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