Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,104,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $377,196,000 after purchasing an additional 790,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,924 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $264,990,000 after purchasing an additional 191,649 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,506,068 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $185,199,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,289,145 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hexcel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283,626 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $129,002,000 after buying an additional 126,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE HXL opened at $109.75 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $111.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.11 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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