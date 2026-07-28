HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Plans Dividend Increase - $0.53 Per Share

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a 5.0% increase from HF Sinclair's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

HF Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get HF Sinclair alerts: Sign Up

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. 4,186,526 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,550. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting HF Sinclair

Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $5.31 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of $4.39–$4.49. Revenue rose 53.2% year over year to approximately $10.39 billion , also ahead of expectations. GAAP net income increased to $892 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, from $208 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. Reuters earnings report

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , exceeding analyst estimates of $4.39–$4.49. Revenue rose 53.2% year over year to approximately , also ahead of expectations. GAAP net income increased to $892 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, from $208 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Higher refining margins, supported in part by Middle East tensions and stronger demand for U.S. fuel exports, helped drive the earnings outperformance. Reuters refining-margin report

Higher refining margins, supported in part by Middle East tensions and stronger demand for U.S. fuel exports, helped drive the earnings outperformance. Positive Sentiment: HF Sinclair raised its regular cash dividend, reinforcing its income-oriented investment appeal and signaling confidence in cash generation. Dividend announcement

HF Sinclair raised its regular cash dividend, reinforcing its income-oriented investment appeal and signaling confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to pursue a capital-markets separation of its Lubricants & Specialties segment into an independent, publicly traded business. Management expects the move to create a more capital-light company with greater financial flexibility and potentially unlock value. Strategic transformation announcement

The company plans to pursue a capital-markets separation of its Lubricants & Specialties segment into an independent, publicly traded business. Management expects the move to create a more capital-light company with greater financial flexibility and potentially unlock value. Neutral Sentiment: HF Sinclair also intends to retire its Canadian base-oil refining assets, a move that could simplify the portfolio but may involve transition costs and reduce near-term operating capacity. Canadian asset retirement announcement

HF Sinclair also intends to retire its Canadian base-oil refining assets, a move that could simplify the portfolio but may involve transition costs and reduce near-term operating capacity. Negative Sentiment: Refining profits remain sensitive to fuel demand, geopolitical conditions and volatile crack spreads. The strong quarter benefited from unusually favorable margins, raising questions about how sustainable the earnings pace will be.

Refining profits remain sensitive to fuel demand, geopolitical conditions and volatile crack spreads. The strong quarter benefited from unusually favorable margins, raising questions about how sustainable the earnings pace will be. Negative Sentiment: HF Sinclair sued the EPA over delays in a biofuel-blending decision, highlighting regulatory uncertainty and the possibility of additional compliance costs or unfavorable policy outcomes. EPA lawsuit report

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HF Sinclair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HF Sinclair wasn't on the list.

While HF Sinclair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here