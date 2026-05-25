HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.9091.

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $69.92 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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