HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $94.22 and last traded at $91.4240, with a volume of 375138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.78.

The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.82. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DINO. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Read Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 174,199 shares of the company's stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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