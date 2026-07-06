HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $74.7040, with a volume of 347675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Get HF Sinclair alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the sale, the director owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HF Sinclair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HF Sinclair wasn't on the list.

While HF Sinclair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here