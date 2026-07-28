HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.82, FiscalAI reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 67.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,426 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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