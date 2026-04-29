HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.45.

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HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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