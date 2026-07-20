HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.74 and last traded at $88.0930, with a volume of 6190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 1,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,275.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 1,737,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,910,000 after purchasing an additional 994,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,964 shares of the company's stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 903,177 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 161.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,037,059 shares of the company's stock worth $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 640,455 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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