High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.60.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. Ventum Financial raised shares of High Liner Foods to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$24.00 to C$19.50 and set a "speculative buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLF

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$390.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.18. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$13.13 and a 52 week high of C$19.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.12.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$355.65 million for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. High Liner Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. They also sell branded products under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels to restaurants and institutions, and are a major supplier of private-label, value-added frozen seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors.

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