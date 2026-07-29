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HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
HighPeak Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • HighPeak Energy shares opened higher, rising from a previous close of $6.43 to $6.88 before trading at approximately $6.62.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: ratings include Strong Buy, Hold, and Sell, producing an overall “Hold” consensus with an average price target of $12.00.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $215.89 million, above expectations, but revenue declined 20.7% year over year and profitability remained negative; institutional investors own 24.13% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.88. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $6.6210, with a volume of 30,707 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.The company had revenue of $215.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,624 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc NASDAQ: HPK is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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