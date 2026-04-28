Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.71, Zacks reports. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.400-3.68 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts: Sign Up

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,948,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Highwoods Properties's payout ratio is 136.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 562.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company's stock.

Highwoods Properties declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Highwoods Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Highwoods Properties wasn't on the list.

While Highwoods Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here