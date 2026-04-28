Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Highwoods Properties Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 1,948,737 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.71. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.10%.Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.99%.

Highwoods Properties announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $172,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81,348 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,205,348 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,230 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,127,660 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 39,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,613,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,164,000 after buying an additional 264,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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