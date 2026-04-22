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Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Hikma Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hikma shares gapped down, opening at $18.10 after a $18.7161 close, with just 250 shares changing hands in the early trade.
  • Barclays downgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong sell" on Jan. 6; analysts are split (one Buy, one Sell) and MarketBeat's consensus remains "Hold."
  • The stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($18.38) and 200‑day ($20.43) simple moving averages, while the company reports moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.57) and liquidity ratios (current 1.82, quick 1.06).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.7161, but opened at $18.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generics, specialty injectables and consumer healthcare products. The company's three core business segments include generic medicines, injectable products and branded generics, serving hospitals, wholesalers and pharmacies worldwide. Its product portfolio spans diverse therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, pain management and anti-infectives, with an emphasis on injectable solutions for complex hospital treatments.

Founded in 1978 in Amman, Jordan, Hikma has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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