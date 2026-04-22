Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.7161, but opened at $18.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generics, specialty injectables and consumer healthcare products. The company's three core business segments include generic medicines, injectable products and branded generics, serving hospitals, wholesalers and pharmacies worldwide. Its product portfolio spans diverse therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, pain management and anti-infectives, with an emphasis on injectable solutions for complex hospital treatments.

Founded in 1978 in Amman, Jordan, Hikma has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the United States.

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