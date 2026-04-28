Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $7.95. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $8.1210, with a volume of 152,327 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.38 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

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Key Headlines Impacting Hillman Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Hillman Solutions this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $97,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,895.45. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 42.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 538,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 23.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 29,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 152.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 7.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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