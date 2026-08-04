Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $9.00. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.2470, with a volume of 296,910 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $442.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company's stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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