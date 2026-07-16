Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $306.1830 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $300.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.87 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Hilltop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, Director Rhodes R. Bobbitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,608. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,656. The trade was a 20.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,206,000 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 623.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Hilltop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,846 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 236.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 192,991 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hilltop from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Hilltop from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hilltop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc NYSE: HTH is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

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