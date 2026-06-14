Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.8889.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on HGV

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $261,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $657,395.20. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,270,190.90. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 456,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 20,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 37,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.8%

HGV opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Grand Vacations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Grand Vacations wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here