Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.22.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of HGV opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $657,395.20. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,568,347.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,209 shares of the company's stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 411.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 456,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 214.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 20,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,769 shares of the company's stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

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