Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Hilton Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,757,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,868. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $334.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.51. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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