Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $324.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Bank of America's target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.50.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $334.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.70 and a 200-day moving average of $294.00. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $217.05 and a one year high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.Hilton Worldwide's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS beat — Hilton reported adjusted EPS of $2.01, topping consensus (~$1.94-$1.96), showing quarter‑over‑year profit improvement. Zacks: Q1 Earnings

Adjusted EPS beat — Hilton reported adjusted EPS of $2.01, topping consensus (~$1.94-$1.96), showing quarter‑over‑year profit improvement. Positive Sentiment: Raised full‑year room‑revenue growth outlook and cited strong travel demand and RevPAR gains (systemwide comparable RevPAR +3.6% q/q, adj. EBITDA $901M), supporting better long‑run revenue trends. Reuters: Revenue Growth Forecast

Raised full‑year room‑revenue growth outlook and cited strong travel demand and RevPAR gains (systemwide comparable RevPAR +3.6% q/q, adj. EBITDA $901M), supporting better long‑run revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: Management boosted its adjusted EPS target for 2026, citing favorable U.S. macro trends — a bullish signal for profitability if demand persists. WSJ: Boosts EPS Target

Management boosted its adjusted EPS target for 2026, citing favorable U.S. macro trends — a bullish signal for profitability if demand persists. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: reported GAAP diluted EPS $1.66 and net income $383M; full Q1 release and metrics available for review. Press Release

Company press release: reported GAAP diluted EPS $1.66 and net income $383M; full Q1 release and metrics available for review. Negative Sentiment: Guidance came in below Street expectations — Q2 EPS guided to $2.18‑$2.24 (consensus ~$2.43) and FY2026 EPS guided to $8.28‑$8.40 (consensus ~$9.05), raising concerns about near‑term upside. Guidance / Press Release

Guidance came in below Street expectations — Q2 EPS guided to $2.18‑$2.24 (consensus ~$2.43) and FY2026 EPS guided to $8.28‑$8.40 (consensus ~$9.05), raising concerns about near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue reporting confusion/miss in some summaries (notably a $1.20B line vs. higher analyst expectations) and a negative ROE (-40.24%) highlight accounting/one‑time items and leverage that investors may view as risks. MarketBeat: Metrics

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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