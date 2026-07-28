Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.890-9.010 EPS.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.51. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hilton reported second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.29 , narrowly exceeding the $2.27 analyst consensus. Net income reached $482 million, up from $440 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.054 billion. Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Hilton reported second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of , narrowly exceeding the $2.27 analyst consensus. Net income reached $482 million, up from $440 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.054 billion. Positive Sentiment: System-wide comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key hotel-industry performance measure, increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis. Higher hotel rates and revenue were cited as drivers of the company’s improved results and outlook. Hilton Raises Outlook on Higher Revenue, Hotel Rates

System-wide comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key hotel-industry performance measure, increased on a currency-neutral basis. Higher hotel rates and revenue were cited as drivers of the company’s improved results and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The reported $1.38 billion in quarterly revenue was substantially below the $3.32 billion consensus estimate cited in the earnings data, though the company’s operating metrics and adjusted profit were stronger. The unusually large gap may reflect differences in revenue presentation or an estimate-data issue.

The reported $1.38 billion in quarterly revenue was substantially below the $3.32 billion consensus estimate cited in the earnings data, though the company’s operating metrics and adjusted profit were stronger. The unusually large gap may reflect differences in revenue presentation or an estimate-data issue. Negative Sentiment: Hilton guided to third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.28–$2.34 , below the $2.42 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $8.89–$9.01 , below the $9.03 consensus. The guidance suggests analysts may need to reduce near-term earnings expectations.

Hilton guided to third-quarter adjusted EPS of , below the $2.42 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of , below the $9.03 consensus. The guidance suggests analysts may need to reduce near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: An earlier analyst view argued that Hilton’s growth was not strong enough to avoid a downgrade, highlighting valuation and growth concerns despite the company’s long-term expansion prospects. Hilton Worldwide Holdings' Growth Is Great, But Not Great Enough To Avoid A Downgrade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $365.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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