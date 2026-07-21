Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $367.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $365.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the company's previous close.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.27.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $323.54 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $253.54 and a 1 year high of $358.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $333.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. Hilton Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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