Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. NYSE: HLT. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hilton Worldwide stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ROLLOVER IRA" account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of McKesson NYSE: MCK on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sphere Entertainment NYSE: SPHR on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare NYSE: THC on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group NYSE: SPG on 4/20/2026.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $322.89 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $332.83 and its 200-day moving average is $316.82. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois' 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson's career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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