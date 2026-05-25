Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

More Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $283,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 299,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,040. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,402,065.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 407,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 212,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,357,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,550 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $62,153,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,372,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hims & Hers Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hims & Hers Health wasn't on the list.

While Hims & Hers Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here