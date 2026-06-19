Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.3667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

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Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 11.1%

HIMS stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.79, a PEG ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 7,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $229,083.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $341,220. This trade represents a 40.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 48,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,172,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,623.91. This represents a 27.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 122,050 shares of company stock worth $3,409,540 in the last three months. 11.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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