Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) COO Michael Chi Sells 14,027 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $441,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 432,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,611,906. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.6%

HIMS traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 23,080,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,466,682. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,620 shares of the company's stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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