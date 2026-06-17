Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 4,490 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 4,490 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,885. The trade was a 39.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Irene Becklund sold 7,573 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $229,083.25.

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Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 23,080,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,466,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,399,000 after acquiring an additional 223,892 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock worth $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,525 shares of the company's stock worth $237,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company's stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 608,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $24.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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