Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.40.

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Hinge Health Price Performance

Hinge Health stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Hinge Health has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hinge Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hinge Health

In other news, CEO Daniel Antonio Perez sold 104,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $5,759,328.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,042.30. This trade represents a 74.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 732,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,938,715.04. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 482,692 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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