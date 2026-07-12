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Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Hingham Institution for Savings logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from "strong sell" to "sell" in a note issued Sunday, while Weiss Ratings separately raised the stock from "hold (c+)" to "buy (b-)".
  • The company’s shares fell slightly to $290.74 on Friday, and the stock sits near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of about $634.4 million.
  • Hingham Institution for Savings recently reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, along with $22.43 million in revenue, and continues to attract institutional ownership, which stands at 49.33%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hingham Institution for Savings has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 39,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $235.17 and a 12-month high of $337.99. The company has a market capitalization of $634.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.79.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings is a mutual savings bank headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts. Founded in 1834, the bank combines the community-oriented focus of a mutual institution with the transparency and oversight associated with a publicly traded company under the NASDAQ ticker HIFS.

The institution's core activities include deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and businesses. Deposit offerings encompass checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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