Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.79 and traded as high as $295.80. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $290.74, with a volume of 39,945 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hingham Institution for Savings presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings is a mutual savings bank headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts. Founded in 1834, the bank combines the community-oriented focus of a mutual institution with the transparency and oversight associated with a publicly traded company under the NASDAQ ticker HIFS.

The institution's core activities include deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and businesses. Deposit offerings encompass checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

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