Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.6667.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hippo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Hippo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hippo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Hippo alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on HIPO

Insider Transactions at Hippo

In other news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 610,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,432.50. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $174,419.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,047.58. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $597,934. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,490,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hippo by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hippo in the second quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Hippo by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 140,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company's stock.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Hippo has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

About Hippo

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hippo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hippo wasn't on the list.

While Hippo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here