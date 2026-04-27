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Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Hitachi logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Hitachi reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, beating analysts' estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, and recorded a net margin of 8.05% with a return on equity of 13.27%.
  • Shares opened at $32.82 with a market capitalization of $148.86 billion and a P/E of 22.18, trading in a 52-week range of $24.19 to $39.00 (50- and 200-day moving averages about $31.15 and $31.96).
  • Nomura upgraded Hitachi to a strong-buy, and the consensus (one Strong Buy, two Holds) gives the stock an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hitachi.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hitachi had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Hitachi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Hitachi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hitachi currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hitachi

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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