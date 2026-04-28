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Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hitachi logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hitachi shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $31.6325 after a $33.90 close and last trading at $31.59 on roughly 34,927 shares.
  • Analyst action: Nomura upgraded Hitachi to a strong-buy on Feb. 13, while the consensus rating remains a "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, two Holds).
  • Fundamentals: Hitachi beat EPS expectations with $0.23 (vs. $0.21) but slightly missed revenue at $19.38B; the stock trades at a PE of 21.15 and a market cap near $142B.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hitachi.

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.90, but opened at $31.6325. Hitachi shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 34,927 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Hitachi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HTHIY

Hitachi Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.44 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hitachi Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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