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HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026

Key Points

  • Six analysts give HMH a consensus Buy rating with an average 12‑month target of $28.40, and several firms recently initiated coverage with price targets up to $32 (Piper Sandler).
  • Significant insider buying has occurred: the CFO purchased 50,000 shares at $20, a director bought 5,000 shares, and insiders acquired 74,000 shares (~$1.48M) over the past 90 days.
  • HMH shares recently traded at $20.93, inside a one‑year range of $16.32–$21.65, with trading volume below the stock's average.
  • Five stocks we like better than HMH.

HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

HMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of HMH in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HMH from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HMH in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of HMH in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HMH in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMH

HMH Stock Performance

Shares of HMH stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 106,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,889. HMH has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $21.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Mcgee purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 147,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,946,760. This trade represents a 51.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Loeffler purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $269,720. The trade was a 58.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,000.

About HMH

(Get Free Report)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

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Analyst Recommendations for HMH (NASDAQ:HMH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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