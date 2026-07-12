HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

HMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on HMH in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore began coverage on shares of HMH in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HMH in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HMH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HMH in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

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HMH Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of HMH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 124,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,103. HMH has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $20.64.

HMH (NASDAQ:HMH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $17,240.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

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