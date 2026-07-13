Home Bancorp (HBCP) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $38.5670 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.63 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Home Bancorp Stock Performance

HBCP opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $532.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $71.46.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,129,225.50. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $100,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,313.40. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,653 shares of company stock valued at $359,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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