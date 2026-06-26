Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 230374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBCP. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Report on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

The business's 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $41,134.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $318,019.20. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $100,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,313.40. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,653 shares of company stock worth $359,063. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the bank's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company's stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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