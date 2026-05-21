Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.83 and traded as high as $64.57. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 59,389 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBCP

Home Bancorp Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $506.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.63 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.18%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancorp news, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $100,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,313.40. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $41,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,019.20. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,653 shares of company stock worth $294,053 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the bank's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company's stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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