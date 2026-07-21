Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Home BancShares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday.

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Institutional Trading of Home BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 76.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Home BancShares by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home BancShares Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home BancShares has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.10%.The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Home BancShares's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Home BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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