Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stephens

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Stephens' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOMB. Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Home BancShares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.20.

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Home BancShares Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE HOMB opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Home BancShares has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $266.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.06 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.Home BancShares's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,894.80. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $140,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 651,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,379,739.05. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home BancShares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 52,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 114,093 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company's stock.

Home BancShares News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home BancShares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profitability held up: net income of $118.2M and EPS of $0.60 (in line with consensus and up from $0.56 a year ago); strong return metrics (ROA ~2.09%, ROE ~11.2%) and healthy net margin (~32.5%), showing continued core profitability. Globe Newswire: Q1 Release

Q1 profitability held up: net income of $118.2M and EPS of $0.60 (in line with consensus and up from $0.56 a year ago); strong return metrics (ROA ~2.09%, ROE ~11.2%) and healthy net margin (~32.5%), showing continued core profitability. Positive Sentiment: Non‑GAAP EPS showed a small beat on some reports (beat by $0.01 in some headlines), suggesting underlying operating performance remains resilient despite pressure on revenue. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Summary

Non‑GAAP EPS showed a small beat on some reports (beat by $0.01 in some headlines), suggesting underlying operating performance remains resilient despite pressure on revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized disciplined credit and risk oversight while pursuing digital growth — a strategic balance that supports longer‑term stability but may limit near‑term revenue upside. Yahoo Finance: Digital Growth

Management emphasized disciplined credit and risk oversight while pursuing digital growth — a strategic balance that supports longer‑term stability but may limit near‑term revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call/transcript and slides are available for deeper drilldown into loan growth, deposit trends, NIM and provisioning — helpful for investors who want to confirm whether earnings drivers are transitory or structural. SA: Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call/transcript and slides are available for deeper drilldown into loan growth, deposit trends, NIM and provisioning — helpful for investors who want to confirm whether earnings drivers are transitory or structural. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: reported revenue $266.7M vs. analyst estimates near $274.1M (a shortfall of roughly $6.9M) and only ~2.5% YoY revenue growth — the top‑line miss is the primary negative catalyst for the share pullback. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Revenue missed expectations: reported revenue $266.7M vs. analyst estimates near $274.1M (a shortfall of roughly $6.9M) and only ~2.5% YoY revenue growth — the top‑line miss is the primary negative catalyst for the share pullback. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the revenue miss and lack of stronger forward guidance or a pronounced acceleration in loan/deposit growth — together these tempered investor enthusiasm despite solid margins. MSN: Revenue Miss

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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