Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $313.18 on Monday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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