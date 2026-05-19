Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.690-15.278 EPS.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.8%

HD opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $296.88 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.53 and a 200-day moving average of $353.57.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 143 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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