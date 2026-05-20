Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $396.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $423.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock's previous close.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson set a $377.00 price target on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $360.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.66. 409,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here