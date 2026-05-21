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Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Argus

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Argus cut its price target on Home Depot to $400 from $425, while keeping a buy rating. The new target still implies about 29% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Home Depot’s shares were down slightly, trading around $309.56, and the stock has drawn mixed analyst reaction overall. The consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with an average target price of $371.39.
  • The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates and reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, but concerns remain about softer demand and rising costs. Analysts are watching whether weak housing turnover and consumer caution could pressure future results.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Argus from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Argus' target price suggests a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.56. 755,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,847. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.55. The company has a market capitalization of $308.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Cornerstone Wealth LLC TN bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $794,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,501 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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