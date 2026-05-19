Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Home Depot updated its FY 2026 guidance, projecting EPS of $14.69 to $15.28 and revenue of $168.8 billion to $172.1 billion. Both ranges are slightly below or around Wall Street expectations.
  • The company’s most recent quarter came in a bit ahead of estimates, with EPS of $3.43 versus $3.42 expected and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion forecast.
  • Investor sentiment is mixed: analysts still see upside potential, but several firms have cut price targets or warned that sluggish demand, housing weakness, and margin pressure could weigh on results.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.690-15.278 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.8 billion-$172.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.2 billion.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE HD opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $296.88 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 143 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Home Depot Right Now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines