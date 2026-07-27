Home Depot's (HD) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $377.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer's stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.99. 389,181 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here