HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) CEO Sells $1,421,117.82 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 31,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,421,117.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,847,980.68. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Hunter Westbrook sold 5,074 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $233,404.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Hunter Westbrook sold 20,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $913,000.00.

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HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. 9,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTB. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HTB. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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