Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.7917.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $269.40 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $261.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $224.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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